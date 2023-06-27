Kendall Jenner is among the highest-paid models in the world, with a massive brand value. While we do not see her walking in many shows these days, it seems that she picks the ramp she wants to walk. However, the supermodel did not lose a chance to slip into a style piece by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. Despite hitting international headlines for her look, netizens did not find Kendall’s look impressive and rather trolled her for putting on adult diaper-like briefs.

Kendall began her journey in the modelling world while she was just a teenager. She rose to fame with her family reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which also featured Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and her baby sister Kylie Jenner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner is known for her fearless fashion, as she never shies away from showing off her skin and n*pples. While Jacquemus’ ‘Le Chouchou’ show in Versailles, France, was a lot about flashing b**bs, Kendall showed off her s*xy legs in her mini white ensemble.

She wore a mini odd-shoulder cloud-like white bodysuit that covered her torso. While the panty-like bottom detail was a part of the outfit, it did not go well with the audience as they compared it to adult diapers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kendall Jenner thanked the designer while sharing a carousel of photos from the ramp. Despite the post receiving over 2.8 million likes, many trolled her for her outfit. An Instagram user wrote, “Girl, they put you in an oversized diaper why are you saying thank you?” while another commented, “This a Huggies Ad?”

A third user wrote, “Is this fashion? Because it looks like an adult diaper. Yikes.”

“When the car airbag explode on your face without any accident,” penned a fourth one.

Kendall completed her look with matching platform heels, a pearl and emerald choker and earrings. She was accompanied by her fellow model and good friend Gigi Hadid.

Here’s Kendall’s look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Let us know your views on Kendall’s look in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Emilia Clarke Almost Made Her MCU Debut With Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3, Revealed The Film’s Screenwriter Once & Added, “Long Story… Emilia Was Great, BTW”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News