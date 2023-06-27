Emilia Clarke, who is famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones, finally made her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, with Secret Invasion, but did you know she could have entered the MCU a long time back with Iron Man 3? Robert Downey Jr reprised his role as Tony Stark in the third instalment of his solo film, which happened to be the last one in the Iron Man franchise.

The first film in this franchise was what kickstarted the MCU in 2008, and the third part was released in 2013, two years after the pilot series of Clarke’s show. She, along with the entire cast of the show already become quite popular by then, and it would have been really interesting to see what role she was intended to play in the film, which also introduced the Mandarin [fake] for the first time.

The screenplay of the film was written by Shane Black and Drew Pearce, and back in 2019, in one of the Instagram posts, Pearce revealed that Emilia Clarke was supposed to be in Robert Downey Jr-led Iron Man 3, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. Pearce shared a pic from the film’s table read where he probably filled in for the role of Paul Bettany’s Jarvis, and in the caption, he gave out this interesting detail about Emilia.

Pearce, in the caption of his photo, wrote, “My finest hour: at an early Iron Man Three table read. Downey, Cheadle, Emilia Clarke (long story, the script changed)… all vaguely terrifying.” He further continued, “Obviously, this was in 2012 when everyone was more racist and thought all British people sounded the same. Still, belated apologies to @paulbettany and I hope I didn’t let him down. UPDATE: to those of you wondering, when you do an early table reads, a lot of the new roles aren’t cast, will change etc. Friends of the production come in to help out, just so you can hear the words out loud, even if they’re not the person who’d play the role onscreen due to age etc. Emilia, only one season into GoT at the time, kindly sat in. And was great, btw.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Pearce (@mrdrewpearce)

It was unclear for which role Emilia Clarke went for the table read it could either be the role played by Rebecca Hall, that of a scientist or something else that may not even made it to the final cut; guess we’ll never know. It seems she was meant to be in the MCU, and she has finally arrived a decade later, that is with Secret Invasion; like they say, ‘better late than never’.

Emilia Clarke is presently featuring in MCU’s Secret Invasion as a shape-shifting Skrull, and it is streaming on Disney+.

