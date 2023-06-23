Marvel Faces Severe Backlash Over The Use Of AI In The Opening Sequence Of Secret Invasion

Marvel’s Secret Invasion sparked some serious backlash after it was revealed that the show’s opening sequence utilised AI to animate and illustrate.

It seems Marvel Studios employed Method Studios to create the intro, which takes inspiration from the Skrulls abilities by blurring the lines between Human and Skrull.

It has been claimed that AI was used to achieve the almost uncanny valley effect, which serves the mystery element of the Skrull Secret Invasion quite well.

Fans have been speaking out against Marvel for this move, claiming that AI takes away jobs from human beings. However, multiple people have been credited for their work on this title sequence.

In cinema, many painstaking processes have been sped up with the advancement of technology and AI, and art and animation is just the latest one.

Director and Executive producer of Secret Invasion, Ali Selim, praised the work of Method Studios, explaining: “It felt explorative and inevitable, and exciting, and different.”

