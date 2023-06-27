The biggest news of the week and the most tragic one is the vanishing of the submarine that was carrying a group of 5 billionaires, all of which were on a tour to see the Titanic wreckage. The drowned cruise that claimed the lives of many sits at the bottom of the ocean, miles away from the shore, for more than a century now. The rescue operation is on, and each minute is of absolute importance. But did you know that even James Cameron, who made a cult movie about the tragic cruise accident, was stuck under the ocean for 16 hours when he went to see the wreckage?

Titanic, released on December 19, 1997, was a fictional account set in front of the backdrop of the iceberg crash of the cruise that took many lives. The movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose and is, to date, one of the most revered movies in world cinema. Cameron had literally immersed himself in making the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports from then, even James Cameron paid many visits to the Titanic wreckage that sits at the bottom of the ocean. The filmmaker was, of course, doing recce for his Magnum Opus. But in one of the visits, unfortunately, he faced a fatal accident that led to him being stranded underwater straight for 16 hours. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Marca report, to make Titanic, James Cameron visited the OG cruise, under the ocean, some 33 odd times. It was during one of those visits, the current trapped them against the stern of the ship. The piece of information comes from Yordi Rosado gave to the actor Alan Estrada which is going viral on social media.

While he spoke about the experience of visiting Titanic under the water, he spoke about how James Cameron visited it 33 times. There are currents down there. James Cameron has been down there 33 times, and a current of water trapped them against the stern of the Titanic.”

“They were there for 16 hours until the water was diverted because they couldn’t get out,” he added, emphasizing how dangerous it is to go down there. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Sandra Bullock Had A Hard Time Locking Lips With Ben Affleck & Gave Him A Box Of Mint To Get Through Their Intimate Scene: “Her Co-Star Had Smelly Breath”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News