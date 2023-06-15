Kendall Jenner knows how to grab the spotlight in her personal life and her professional life, and it comes naturally to her being a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan; she’s learning from the best. Jenner stepped out recently in her iconic sheer top as she ditched her br* for the latest outing, once again proving that she’s the queen of see-through tops. Scroll below to get the deets.

Kendall grabbed headlines when one of the promos for her show The Kardashians hinted at an alleged pregnancy amid her ongoing romance with the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Although it seems nothing but a rumour at this point, or the hint might have been a completely false alarm, you know what’s not a false alarm? Kendall’s smoking hot style quotient.

On 13th June, Kendall Jenner stepped out for a girls’ night out with her girlfriends, including Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey and the trio was spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Jenner could be seen wearing a black see-through sleeveless top paired with a belted leather skirt and boots. Her pictures have taken over social media, and the level of confidence with which the supermodel carries herself is truly commendable, especially when one ditches a br* and her assets are quite visible.

Kendall Jenner’s all-black ensemble is classy and chic, to sum up, and her minimalistic makeup with the outfit makes her look all the more attractive. Jenner, like her top, chose to wear a sheer foundation with natural-looking flushed cheeks and a soft n*de shadow on her eyes.

For her lips Kendall Jenner opted for matte brown coloured lipstick, and a lot of glow from her healthy skin made her look fresh and radiant. She kept her hair, and for accessories, she went for a pair of gold earrings. The CEO of 818 Tequila had her nails painted in black nail paint, complimenting her outfit, and she carried an oversized leather purse to complete her OOTD for the night out.

The pictures have been going viral on Twitter, and a fan page, ‘Kendall’s Gallery’, has shared it on their handle. Here have a look at them:

June 13, 2023: Kendall Jenner leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. 📸 More pics: https://t.co/fuSJUgnV5V pic.twitter.com/oUeH9N5nk9 — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) June 14, 2023

Kendall Jenner is currently featuring with other Kardashians and Jenner in their reality series on Hulu, The Kardashians Season 3 and for more fashion stories on your favourite celebrity, stay tuned to Koimoi!

