When Son Ye-Jin Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment Trying To Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Sultry White Off-Shoulder Gown

The South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is among the most celebrated stars in the world. With her commendable acting skills and timeless beauty, her fan following is in millions. The Crash Landing On You star can make anything her ramp when she walks with utmost confidence while giving away her heart-melting smile. She once even had her Marilyn Monroe moment as she stepped out in a stunning white dress on a windy evening.

Ye-jin began her acting journey over two decades ago and established herself as a leading actress on both silver and small screens. She was last seen in the web series Thirty-Nine after sharing the screen space with her now-husband, Hyun Bin, in the highly acclaimed K-drama Crash Landing On You.

With her glowing skin and fit physique, Son Ye-jin has successfully broken age-related myths. She never fails to turn heads when she arrives on a red carpet and owns every piece of clothing she wears. On October 1, 2015, the actress stepped out of her car in a stunning off-shoulder white flowy gown to walk the red carpet of the 20th Busan International Film Festival. As it was a windy evening, Ye-jin had her Marilyn Monroe moment with her dress’ skirt area catching the breeze, and she walked toward the centre.

Take A Look:

🎥 | Son Ye Jin x Busan International Film Festival 2015 pic.twitter.com/bIQBLqVQFN — Son Yejin Brasil (@sonyejinbr) September 12, 2020

For the unversed, legendary actress Marilyn Monroe wore a halterneck white dress in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch. In one of the scenes, the actress stands on a windy subway grating and tries to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a naughty smile on her face. The moment is known as one of the most iconic shots of the 20th century. Seeing her clip, Son Ye-jin did pull off the moment as she tried to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

marilyn monroe in the iconic white dress designed by william travilla for her film the seven year itch pic.twitter.com/b4qlJ6wrLS — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) June 1, 2021

Coming back to Son Ye-jin’s look, her gown also featured a matching flowy train that added to its beauty. She wore a pair of stilettos and ditched jewellery, making the look a lot more elegant.

What are your views on Ye-jin’s look? Let us know in the comments.

