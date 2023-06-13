Expect the unexpected from The Kardashians clan. We have Kim Kardashian, who split with husband, Kanye West, after four kids and eight years of togetherness. Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are mommies but parted ways with the respective fathers of their children. Kourtney is trying for another child with Travis Barker. But is Kendall Jenner pregnant? The latest promo of their reality show has left fans in a tizzy. Scroll below for details.

There’s always drama going around The Kardashians. We know Kourtney isn’t the best of friends with her sister Kim. Dating rumours are also very wild in the house. Kim is said to have moved on after the Pete Davidson romance. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is reportedly dating Timothee Chalamet. As for Kendall Jenner, she’s allegedly romancing Bad Bunny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest promo from The Kardashians witnesses the video producer asking Kendall Jenner, “So the big question is how’s the pregnancy going?” The question left the supermodel speechless for seconds and her reaction left tails wagging. Many are confused with her toned bikini pictures on the gram, which hint far from the assumptions.

Netizens went wild with their assumptions and some even dragged Bad Bunny in the drama, wondering if Kendall Jenner is expecting her first child with her new beau.

A comment read, “kendall jenner…possibly pregnant….with bad bunny…. i could cry”

Another tweeted, “Sorry I have just died and been resurrected IS KENDALL JENNER PREGNANT”

A fan hinted at the Bad Bunny romance and questioned, “KENDALL JENNER PREGNANT?!! Are we getting a baby bunny ?!”

“WTF U MEAN KENDALL JENNER IS PREGNANT,” another tweeted.

Check out the viral video that led to rumours below:

We did some digging and discovered that Kendall Jenner is expecting a baby…. Horse! Yes, you heard that right. The pregnancy being discussed is about one of her horses and the promo was only click-bait to leave fans curious.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Lily-Rose Depp Unfazed By The Idol Criticism, Supports The Show Despite It Being Termed “Torture P*rn” & A “Rape Fantasy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News