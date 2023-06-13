Khloe Kardashian is said to have changed her son’s name.

The 38-year-old reality star and her former partner Tristan Thompson welcomed their son Tatum Thompson into the world via surrogate 11 months ago and now an insider has claimed that the little one was initially called something different and even shared a surname with his mother, until she changed her mind.

An insider told TMZ: “Tatum was initially legally a Kardashian. Tatum also wasn’t his first name.”

During the season premiere of her family’s reality show The Kardashians towards the end of May, the Good American founder – who also has five-year-old daughter True with the basketball player – finally shared the tot’s name after months of keeping it to herself.

Khloe Kardashian said in a confessional: “His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True… Naming a human is really hard.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Khloe – who split from Tristan when it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls during their time together – admitted she had found the surrogacy process “really hard” and she feels “less connected” to her son than her daughter. Asked by friend Scott Disick if she felt “less connected” to Tatum, she replied: “Mmhmm.”

And Khloe reflected on how different she had found the experience to her sister Kim Kardashian, whose youngest two children with ex-husband Kanye West, Chicago, now five, and four-year-old Psalm, were born via surrogacy.

She said: “Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

The former ‘X Factor’ host reflected on how “guilty” she felt taking her son after her surrogate had given birth, and admitted things had been particularly difficult after Tristan admitted just days before their embryo transfer that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian said: “I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time that it really registered. I think it has nothing to do with the baby.

