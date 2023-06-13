Ever since Hailey Rhode Baldwin became Hailey Bieber after marrying Justin Bieber, fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey have been attacking each other over their love interest. There were times when fans even proved that Hailey has been copying Sel over the years.

Now, recently, in an Instagram story, Hailey Bieber took up the responsibility and warned her fans not to leave mean comments on anyone’s post on behalf of her months after she had reached out to Selena Gomez for the same. However, lately, the fandoms have come again at loggerheads and have been trolling each other’s celebs.

Stating that she doesn’t want the culture of trolling to continue, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram story and wrote, “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Did Hailey Bieber once again copy Selena Gomez in terms of ending the trolling trail? However, a few days back, Hailey’s fans figured that Selena copied Hailey as she could be seen having fun posing for the gram in a blue turtleneck sweater, ripped denim and a grey jacket. As soon as those pictures hit the internet, netizens pointed out that Sel was trying to become like a 26-year-old.

For the unversed, this ongoing feud started ever since Hailey came in between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. When do you think this will end among their fandoms? Let us know.

