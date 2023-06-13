Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta is not having the best time right now as he has been accused of s*xual assault allegations. Reportedly, musician María Elena Ríos accused the Marvel villain actor of s*xual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called him a “s*xual predator.” Reacting to the same allegation, the actor breaks silence as he calls it “false and completely unsubstantiated.”

After making his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch was considered one of the most promising actors in the future of the MCU. While his future was uncertain due to the rights issues, the recent allegations have made it more difficult for Marvel Studios to even think about it.

Taking to social media, the Black Panther 2 star released a statement as he revealed the details of his “consensual” relationship with his accuser María Elena Ríos. “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” says Tenoch Huerta as he details about his relationship with the Mexican saxophonist. He described his relationship as “entirely consensual at all times” and added, “It was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Namor fame, Tenoch Huerta and the Mexican saxophonist, María Elena Ríos had a brief relationship which lasted for around a year. While they ended their relationship, the MCU star revealed that he engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect his reputation and refute the irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage.

Tenoch Huerta has released a statement in response to the recent accusation on his IG Story. pic.twitter.com/B4OOVKzfuQ — Namor News (@NamorNews) June 12, 2023

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue,” added Tenoch Huerta. He also revealed that he need to contest claims that are both false and offensive. With all that, Marvel Studios has yet to comment upon the situation and the actor’s future within the universe.

