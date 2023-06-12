Harry Styles needs no introduction. The now 29-year-old singer – who began his singing career as 1/5th of the British boy band One Direction- is a global superstar, actor and fashion icon. The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has millions of fans across the globe who are capable of going to any extent to showcase how much they love the star.

While Harry’s concerts get completely sold in minutes, the popstar’s fans are also known for erecting placards where Styles does something ‘special.’ In case you’re wondering what we are talking about, it’s the ‘Harry Styles threw up here (10-12-14)’ poster we are talking about. And seems like we may get another soon.

A video is going viral on Twitter, and it sees the ‘As It Was’ singer leaping off a height after relieving himself in the bushes. The Eternals star is seen heading back to his car as his entire entourage stopped at the side for him to take a leak. The caption on the video reads, “Harry Styles jumps a ditch on the way to Slane Castle to relieve himself.”

Sharing the video on social media, one netizen wrote, “watch someone put some fucking sign up saying “harry styles peed here” like that puke one.”

A third commented, “and next thing you know a “harry styles pissed here” sign will be up 😭”

A fourth added, “now we need a sign here that says “harry styles peed here 10/6/23”

One joked – sharing a picture of the HD puked here sign, added, “Not a new “Harry Stykes threw-up here” like “Harry Styles peed here”! 😭 (sic)”

A sixth fan noted, “Harry’s whole convoy to Slane Castle stopped in the middle of nowhere to let him pee 😂 – June 10th, 2023.”

and next thing you know a “harry styles pissed here” sign will be up 😭 https://t.co/sn95S5aRuC — strawberry shelbs (@sottshelb) June 12, 2023

now we need a sign here that says “harry styles peed here 10/6/23” https://t.co/8dL8ceVvjw — locket²⁸♡🌸🏠🛰️🍩 (@copyofalou) June 12, 2023

Not a new “Harry Stykes threw-up here” like “Harry Styles peed here” ! 😭 pic.twitter.com/cha9qWkLem — HSNews (@HS_News_) June 12, 2023

Do you think this location is likely to get a ‘Harry Styles Peed Here’ placard? Let us know in the comments.

