Priyanka Chopra, who kickstarted her career with modelling and winning the Miss World crown, stepped into Bollywood and carved her path in the industry with her dedication. She gave huge hits in Bollywood, and then to expand her wings further, she flew to Hollywood. And voila, she is now a global diva.

Not only with her acting skills, Priyanka is also ruling over millions of people’s hearts with her fashion sense and stunning photoshoots. However, today, we stumbled upon one of her throwback shoots, where a young PeeCee can be seen posing in front of the camera with quite a bold look. Keep scrolling to check it out below!

Priyanka Chopra has a massive fanbase, and one of her fan pages took to their Instagram handle and shared this picture from one of her throwback photoshoots. In the pic, PeeCee can be seen sitting in front of the camera topless and covering her assets with a beige-coloured satin sheet along with torn jeans, serving ‘bad gurl’ vibes.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYANKA CHOPRA (@priyankachopra_fanmade)

Priyanka Chopra stared right into the lens, hypnotising us with her s*xy stare. The actress flaunted her flawless, smooth back. For makeup, PeeCee opted for a subtle look with a toned foundation, contoured cheekbones, nose, soft blush, defined brows, and smokey eyes with lots of mascara and mauve lip shade. She kept her hair messy to keep the edgy vibe in her look. And well, we are in awe of how the actress can effortlessly pull off a bold look.

Over the years, Priyanka’s fashion has evolved quite a lot. And after stepping into Hollywood, her style statement has changed, and now wherever she appears, only turn heads towards her. What are your thoughts about PeeCee‘s fashion sense? Let us know.

For the unversed, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently worked in Citadel, for which she has been getting widely appreciated.

