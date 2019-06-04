Salman Khan’s “Thank You Priyanka” Has Nothing To Do With PeeCee But Everything With Katrina Kaif

The biggest crowd puller of Bollywood, Salman Khan, is a bit complex personality, with hardly anyone able to crack it completely. Contrary to his intimidating presence, the actor is also well known for his large heartedness. Busy in the promotions of his anticipated release Bharat, Khan is providing enough fodder for the gossip seekers.

In a talk with Bombay Times, Salman Khan finally opened up about his sarcastic comment “Thank you Priyanka”, he kept mentioning in all promotional events. He quoted, “I am not taunting Priyanka Chopra at all. People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing. She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, ‘Thank you, Priyanka’, hinting (playfully) she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed. I just tease Katrina. I have no problem with Priyanka. It’s a wonderful thing what she has done. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her… Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do,” reports Bombay Times.

When quizzed about the most anticipated marriage, Salman Khan stated, “I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. Companionship? Yes.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat, which is set for a release on 5th June 2019.

