Salman Khan On His Film Choices: “Good Script Has Always Been My Top Priority”

No matter how much criticism Salman Khan’s films receive, the superstar has always stuck to his formula i.e. ENTERTAINMENT. Recently, during a promotional interview for Bharat, the actor spoke about his script choices and much more.

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie Bharat in a recent interview with Times Of India talked about his choice of films, subjects and why he mostly works with his friends.

Salman Khan said, “Only if I get a good script, do I give my nod to a film. If my friends are getting me good scripts, why would I say no to them? I am a scriptwriter’s son, and a good script has always been my top priority. I need to love a script so much that it should make me want to begin the shoot tomorrow. All the films that I choose to do, begin as soon as they can go on the floors.”

Well, whatever the critics say about his films and scripts, if we go by the number of blockbusters Salman has given in the recent past, he surely understands the pulse of his audience.

Talking about one thing which will always resonate with the audience, Salman said, “I feel the ‘good-versus-evil’ theme will always resonate with the audience. Some people get into (questioning) a film’s sensibility and stuff like that, but where there are emotions and drama, there’s never any logic. I make movies to entertain my fans. Thoda sa hasao, rulao, elevate their spirit, taaliyaan, seetiyaan… that’s the kind of entertainment I want to offer. It comprises larger-than-life plots and success stories. What happens with some directors is that, they make their first two films for themselves, but then from the third film onwards, they make movies for other directors and critics. For me, that doesn’t work.”

Bharat also starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the cinemas on June 5, 2019. After the release, Salman will complete Dabangg 3 and will jump on Inshallah and then Kick 2.

