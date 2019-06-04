Bharat Review (Initial) EXCLUSIVE: This Salman Khan Starrer Is Emotionally STRONG!

Bharat Review (Initial) Exclusive: So, we are officially just a day away from celebrating two huge occasions – Eid and a Salman Khan film releasing. Bharat is all set to hit the screens tomorrow and it’s time we share some insights we have got about the film.

So, one of our closed, reliable sources have seen the film and has revealed a few very important observations about the film. Yes, the source has watched the film and here’s what it revealed, “The movie is emotionally strong. Ali Abbas Zafar’s has put in his entire sense of emotions in the film. We have already seen what he did with Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai; Bharat brings him back to his home ground.”

The source also adds, “Yes, the pace gets lost at places but we have to understand how the makers have covered multiple time-frames in the film. The jump from each time-frame is smooth and there are no jerks in between. Also, Salman Khan has outdone many of his better performances but it was tough to see him in the old portions.”

Now, this adds to the already hyped-up buzz of the film. Let’s see how accurate our sources representation is. We are just a day away from the release and it will all be clear by tomorrow morning. The much-awaited “Bharat” is Salman’s Eid treat for his fans.

Salman knows India’s heart beats for cricket, and he ensured he made use of the finale of the T20 cricket league Indian Premier League (IPL) fever to be on a show with Katrina and Sunil Grover to promote his film, which will release in the midst of the World Cup.

“It is important to be part of all the major shows and events to ensure a wide reach for the film. ‘Bharat’ is one of the biggest films of this year, promoting our film on India’s biggest cricket league is essential. Salman hopes to get maximum eyeballs with the show,” producers Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar said in a joint statement.

“Bharat” will pull the audience to theatres, according to Mohan Umrotkar, CEO, Carnival Cinemas.

“The World Cup will not have any adverse impact on business. India is a cricket-loving nation, but it also loves Bollywood. Cricket is still not a (source of) family entertainment, but films are the only source of family entertainment. Considering it’s the holiday season, we see films will do better business than last year.”

