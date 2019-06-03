“Salman Khan Specializes In Attracting People’s Attention,” Says Bharat Co-Star Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik, 63, veteran renowned actor-director is going to share the silver screen with Bharat star Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Satish was all praises for our Dabangg Khan and here’s all you need to know about it.

“Salman is very warm and loving person. He is a subdued actor. Today his acting has lot of depth and he has become strong as an actor. He is a huge star and he does take his work seriously,” Kaushik told PTI. He also further added by saying that “he is very fond and sweet and he also specializes in attracting people’s attention”.

Kaushik believes that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has evolved a lot as an actor. Satish has directed Bhai Jaan in the 2003 blockbuster hit movie Tere Naam and will next be seen with the 53-year-old actor in Bharat. The movie is slated to release this Wednesday, on Eid that’s 5th June, 2019. Starring in the movie are Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

Director Ali- Abbas who has also directed Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan has adapted Bharat from a Korean movie named, Ode to my Father. For me it was about reconnecting with Salman after long time,” he said.

Talking about his role in the movie, Kaushik says that for the first time he will be playing the role of a navy officer and it is a moment of pride and interest for him. He said, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried me this role and I accepted it. It has been a great experience working on this film. For me it was about reconnecting with Salman after long time”. For the role as a navy officer Kaushik seeked inspiration from his buddy Rikku Rakesh Nath. Another challenge for the actor-director was to lose weight and for this he went on a diet and took tips from Sallu Bhai.

Just recently the actor celebrated his 63rd birthday in Mumbai with his family and friends.

