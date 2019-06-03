Bekhayali From Kabir Singh: Arijit Singh VS Sachet Tandon – Who Crooned This Better? VOTE NOW!

Shahid Kapoor’s zabardast trailer of Kabir Singh has already taken the internet by the storm. We see him as a crazy, intense and passionate love that every woman would want in her life. The song Bekhayali has been topping the lists since it was released and now it has got an Arijit Singh version.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy by director Sandeep Vanga. Ever since the trailer was released fans were seen humming the song Bekhayali on a repeat mode for its melodious tune. The song starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor gets an emotional touch due to the voice of Sachet Tandon who has originally sung the song. Though there is another voice whose very well known for melancholy songs and strumming the chords of the heart is the voice of – Arijit Singh.

Fans have already been mesmerized by his voice. On one hand, we have Sachet Tandon creating an atmospheric condition on the composition by Sachet Parampara. The song conveys five emotions in one song, that of grief, anger, pain, separation, and passion. On the other hand, Arjit Singh’s velvet but pain filled emotional voice stirs your soul. Arjit is definitely known to give a unique flavour and a sense of personal touch to his songs. From “O Re Piya Re” to “Channa Mereya” to “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”, he has touched the hearts of millions. Arjit’s version was released post the super success of Sachet Tandon’s version of Bekhayali. What Kabir goes through is best expressed by the voice of Tandon.

Out of both Sachet and Arijit, who do you think has done a better job to croon this lyrically-loaded song. Vote your opinion below and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

