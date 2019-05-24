Bekhayali From Kabir Singh: Already Holds The Crown Of One Of The Best Romantic Tracks!

After much anticipation and a super intriguing trailer, the makers of Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh released their first song today, Bekhayali. It’s full of love, passion and lots of heart-wrenching moments!

Bekhayali has been crooned by Sachet Tandon to the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. The song evokes emotions and it broke our heart to see Shahid as the majnu, but one thing for sure, this hot lover will be one that every woman would want in her life. Things get intense as he’s shown getting into depression and doing unusual things but where there’s love, there’s a way! Let’s see if Shahid will be able to make his way through things or things take a toll!

Kabir Singh is the remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in lead and was critically acclaimed!

Talking about the film and the dark streak of the character he plays, Shahid said: “This is a very special film. It is straight from the heart, and I think the best films are ones which come straight from the heart. ‘Kabir Singh‘ is an intense love and beautiful love story and please don’t get drawn into the fact that there is alcohol, cigarettes and things like that are shown in the film.

“Sometimes to show the pain a man goes through, you need to use certain things to help the audience understand that and there is a lot of honesty in the film.”

“Kabir Singh” is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film will release on June 21.

