Lion Is Coming With The Tiger! The Lion King Trailer Attached With Salman Khan’s Bharat

The Hindi trailer of Disney’s family entertainer “The Lion King” will be attached to superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film “Bharat“.

The update was shared via a statement on Monday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, “Bharat“, which also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, is scheduled to release on June 5.

It is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“, and is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Jon Favreau’s live-action version of “The Lion King” will release on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The remake comes from the director of “The Jungle Book” — Favreau with Donald Glover leading the cast as young Lion Simba, while Beyonce, who is credited in the trailer with her last name, Knowles-Carter, voices Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest to Simba.

Glover and Knowles-Carter are also joined by James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as Simba’s father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba’s villainous uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi, with child actor JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba.

Shahadi Wright Joseph is voicing the young Nala, while John Kani voices the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver Mufasa’s confidant, Zazu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!