2.0 To Release In China On 55,000 Screens; Release Date Finalised

2.0 which fell just shy of 190 crores (Hindi version) at the Indian box office was a memorable film for the team. Boasting of some magnanimous VFX, 2.0 was led by Rajinikanth along with Akshay Kumar, continuing the basic plot of Chitti from part 1. The movie was talked about having a release in China but no date was confirmed.

According to stats, China has over 60,000 screens as of 2018 and 2.0 is said to get a release on 55,000 screens. This will be huge for the team; a lot will also depend on word-of-mouth. We’ve seen magnum opuses like Baahubali and Baahubali 2 not working at the Chinese box office. It’s the content that’s always the king in China.

According to reports flowing in, 2.0 could release on 12th July. There’s nothing official yet, but makers could make an announcement soon. Aamir Khan has been China’s favourite as we have seen many of movies doing wonders at the China box office.

A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, the film has been produced by Lyca Productions and it released on November 29th. 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles. The movie took dedication and hard work of 1079 days. Also, due to its post-production issues, the budget of 2.0 increased considerably. The budget of the film was reported as 550 crores.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!