Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been much in the headlines recently, sometimes because of her love life or sometimes because of super adorable family pictures! However, this time the reason is super cool! Ira has gotten a belly button piercing done, and if you that is it, she’s even got a tattoo and it’s totally grabbing our eyeballs!

Last week, Ira took to her Instagram to share her first tattoo that reads, “If we won’t, who will.” We love the simple font, yet the deep meaning that she’s trying to spread across.

She also shared a picture of her belly button piercing on Saturday with the caption, Here comes the sun☀️”. The photo showcased her in a red crop top, and no doubts but she indeed is really pretty!

While Aamir Khan’s daughter is making to the headlines today for her sass, his son is no less. Junaid has his birthday today and Aamir Khan’s wish for him is trending all over.

On his son, Junaid Khan’s birthday superstar Aamir Khan shared an adorable photograph of his son along with Rani Mukerji and wondered how Junaid managed to charm the actress.

Aamir shared an image, where Junaid can be seen smiling as he stood right next to Rani. The Mardaani star can be seen looking at Junaid and smiling.

“I wonder how he managed to charm Rani… I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie,” Aamir captioned the image.

Aamir and Rani have worked in movies like “Talaash”, “Ghulam”, and “Mangal Pandey: The Rising”.

