VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Attends His Make-Up Man’s Wedding & It’s Heartwarming!

Apart from his unmatchable fandom, Shah Rukh Khan is widely popular as a man with a golden heart. Be it his down-to-earth attitude and compassionate behaviour, the actor has time and again proved why he is well-known as ‘King Khan’. Recently, makeup man of the actor experienced the same courteousness.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding of his makeup man. The video was shared by an SRK fan on Instagram, in which the actor is seen greeting the makeup man and his wife on their marriage. The video went viral thereafter on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan said filmmaker Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have fulfilled every dream the superstar had.

Shah Rukh on Monday tweeted a photo collage of himself, Karan and Chopra and captioned it: “Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream they had for themselves. Adi and Karan.”

The 53-year-old actor said that he shared this with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life.

“Why share this with all? Because you should know, more important than your dreams are those who fulfil them for you,” he added.

Shah Rukh has collaborated with Karan in films like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “My Name Is Khan“.

