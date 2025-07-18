Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and an ensemble, concluded its theatrical run a few days back. Almost one and a half months after the big screen release, the biggie is released on OTT. Yes, the film is now available to watch in the comfort of our homes, the best possible thing to hear during the weekend for Bollywood movie lovers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Scored well despite negative reviews

The latest installment of the Housefull franchise witnessed one of Bollywood’s biggest casting coups. While it received mostly negative reviews from critics, the comedy thriller managed to entertain a considerable chunk of moviegoers. Withstanding all the harsh reviews, it collected almost 200 crore net at the Indian box office.

Housefull 5 is now on OTT, but there’s a twist!

Five weeks after its theatrical release, Housefull 5 is now available on OTT. It is currently available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video, but there’s a twist. As of now, streaming is not available with a regular Prime Video subscription; one must rent the film to watch it and pay the rental charges separately.

Housefull 5 is available for rental at a charge of 349 rupees. Once the film is rented, one can watch it anytime during the 30-day window, but once started, it must be finished within 48 hours.

Assuming the usual 8-week window for Bollywood films, the comedy thriller will likely be available with the regular subscription from August 1.

Budget and worldwide box office earnings

Considering negative reviews, Housefull 5 did well by earning 198.41 crore net (234.12 crore gross) at the Indian box office. However, it was declared a losing affair due to its massive budget. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 225 crores, and expectations were sky high. Considering the cost, it should have targeted 250-300 crore net in India.

At the worldwide box office, it wrapped up the run at 304.12 crore gross, with the overseas market contributing 70 crore gross.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT release updates!

Must Read: The Nice Guy OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Lee Dong-Wook’s Comeback K-Drama Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News