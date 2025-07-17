Netflix is set to release its new original series Saare Jahan Se Accha on August 13, 2025. Set in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s, the show follows the story of Vishnu Shankar, an intelligence officer tasked with preventing a looming nuclear threat. The series stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

What is Saare Jahan Se Accha about?

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, the show focuses on the risks and decisions that define covert operations and national security during a volatile period in Indian history. Bhavesh Mandalia serves as the creative producer.

Unlike fast-paced spy thrillers, Saare Jahan Se Accha appears to take a more grounded approach, exploring the psychological and moral challenges faced by intelligence personnel. The narrative centers on a time-sensitive mission to intercept and neutralize a possible nuclear threat, placing Vishnu in situations that blur the lines between personal ethics and professional duty.

Pratik Gandhi, who is known for his performance in Scam 1992, takes on a notably different role here. According to statements, his character wrestles with internal conflicts while operating in a high-pressure environment where failure isn’t an option.

The series arrives just ahead of India’s Independence Day, a time when themes of patriotism and national service often take center stage in entertainment. Saare Jahan Se Accha begins streaming exclusively on Netflix from August 13, 2025.

