Brick cracked through the surface of Netflix and climbed straight to the top, even as critics turned away. This German thriller, set entirely in a sealed-off apartment block, has turned heads worldwide, despite being buried under a bleak 35% score from Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, directed by Philip Koch and currently positioned at 1 (per Flixpatrol), follows a couple and their neighbors trying to survive after their building is trapped behind a giant brick wall.

Brick Continues To Keep Viewers Hooked

Brick’s cast features Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee as the lead pair, joined by faces like Frederick Lau and Sira-Anna Faal. Although the performances kept the plot moving, reviews were not kind, with the score currently standing at 35% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience score dropped even lower, sitting at 29%, pulled from a limited pool of reactions. Still, all of that criticism did not stop people from pressing play. Brick pulled in 18.2 million views and 30.6 million hours of watch time from July 7 to July 13, per Screenrant. The film not only led the non-English section but also outpaced some of Netflix’s biggest English hits.

Netflix Thrillers Keep Winning Despite Poor Reviews

Thrillers on Netflix don’t need perfect reviews to win attention. Carry-On in 2024 proved that already, landing as the second most-watched English film ever on the platform. Before that, The Killer, Rebel Ridge, Don’t Move, and Havoc brought serious numbers.

Now, non-English thrillers have followed suit as Under Paris, a shark flick, tore through expectations and now sits second in global non-English rankings. Besides, exterritorial and others like Counterattack and Aka have done well too. Brick now joins that list. However, whether it can hold its spot is uncertain, but Netflix’s history shows that critical reception does not always match global interest.

They don’t know where this massive wall came from, but they do know it won’t let them escape. Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee star in BRICK, premieres July 10. pic.twitter.com/OabkPakSkS — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2025

