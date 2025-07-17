Anurag Basu’s latest film Metro… In Dino has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The feel-good romantic drama currently holds an impressive user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb. The anthology features four bittersweet love stories centering on Indian couples navigating relationships across five bustling metro cities.

On the opposite end of the genre spectrum lies a film that also explores relationships, but through a much darker and more disturbing lens. An overlooked gem that still packs a punch, we’re talking about Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 found-footage anthology Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Read on to find out what it’s about and where you can stream it online, if you haven’t already.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha – Plot & Cast

The hard-hitting anthology film features three different but subtly intersecting stories, each exploring the themes of love, sex, and betrayal in urban India. The first story follows Rahul (Anshuman Jha), a film school student who falls in love with the lead actress Shruti (Nushrat Bharucha) of his diploma film. The two elope and get married, but their love story takes a dark and tragic turn when they reveal the truth to Shruti’s conservative father.

The second story centers on Rashmi (Neha Chauhan), a simple and mild-mannered woman in love with Adarsh (Rajkummar Rao), a smooth-talking but debt-ridden supermarket supervisor. Unknown to Rashmi, Adarsh is exploiting her trust and emotions to escape his financial troubles. The third and final segment is about Prabhat (Amit Sial), a down-on-his-luck investigative reporter who plans a sting operation to expose an influential music producer-singer to help a woman in need.

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha – Critical Response, Audience Feedback & OTT Platform

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha received praise from multiple critics and struck a chord with many cinephiles for its bold storytelling and innovative format. The film holds a solid IMDb user rating of 7.1/10. It is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and MX Player. A must-watch for fans of gritty cinema, though viewer discretion is advised.

