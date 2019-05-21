Bharat First Review OUT: This Salman Khan Starrer Is Outstanding (With Caps Lock On)

Salman Khan’s Bharat is all set to release on June 5th but a special screening was held yesterday. Every Sallu fan is waiting with bated breath for the first impressions to come out of the screening. It’s finally out and is a huge new for the fans out there.

Trailer and songs of Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, have clicked amongst its audience. Browsing through social media, we have got our hands on the first review of the film. A Twitter user has posted about initial screening reports to be ‘outstanding’ (in all caps).

Check out his series tweet here:

#Bharat initial screening reports are O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G to say least .Superstar #SalmanKhan will deliver his fourth 300cr grosser

PS – They are just the reports which I got from insiders from yesterday's screening . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) May 21, 2019

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”. Sunil, who is sharing screen space with Salman for the first time in “Bharat”, said: “I haven’t seen a disciplined human being an artist like him (Salman). He does so much work at one time. He does shoots for his current film and at the same time, he listens to scripts which he is going to do in the year 2032.

“He is a very busy artist. He does television, travelling and also looks after his ‘Being Human’ charitable organisation. Apart from that, every day he spends two hours at the gym. A few days back, I saw that he fractured his rib while exercising but on the third day again, I saw him exercising so, I feel he is made of some another soil.”

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

