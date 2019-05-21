Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb Controversy: Director Raghava Lawrence Clarifies EVERYTHING!

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Laxmmi Bomb‘ is in controversies even before the release. Akshay posted the first poster of the film, a few days ago, but since then the movie is in the news for not-so-good-reasons. Raghava Lawrence, who directed the original in Tamil, was first was supposed to direct the film. But he left it and the news is trending since then.

In a report published in India Today, Raghava clarified each and everything behind his exit from the film. He said, “How could they release the first look of my film without discussing it with me? As a director, that hurt me the most. There was no communication from their end. It made me feel like a fool as if I [deserve] no respect and am not important at all. All I wanted was that they keep me updated rather than keep me in a blind spot,”

He also added, “My lawyer will sort the matter out with the production house. But I have no issues with Akshay sir. I don’t want him to feel bad as he has been preparing intensely for the character. That is the reason I am willing to give my script to them.”

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film. Less than a month after the project went on floors, Lawrence decided to exit it after the makers unveiled the film’s first look on Saturday without his knowledge

