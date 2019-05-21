Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted is all set to hit the screens this Friday. After a dud like Namaste England, the actor will be looking to revamp his position at the box office with this thriller. Coming from the director of Aamir and Raid, everyone is quite interested in the movie, especially after the intriguing trailer and a good music. But right before it arrives on the big screen, some Bollywood celebrities have already watched this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial and their first reactions are worth mentioning.

The team of India’s Most Wanted held a special screening yesterday in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and others.

India's Most Wanted First Reviews Out: This Arjun Kapoor Starrer Is A Compelling Watch!
Impressed by the movie, Anupam Kher mentioned Arjun Kapoor as ‘star performer’ and praised the overall content. He tweeted, “Just watched #IndiasMostWanted. Loved the film
based on true events. Everybody is excellent. Happy that theatre actors are
getting such meaty roles. And @arjunk26 is the star
performer. He is restrained, held back and greatly affective”.

Anil Kapoor too, congratulated the team of India’s Most Wanted. He wrote, ” Just watched #IndiasMostWanted and I am so proud of you @arjunk26 for doing full justice to the story! Good film & a very

good performance! Congratulations to the whole team! @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregamaglobal #IMW”.

Here are few other reactions from the industry:

Well, all these reaction are certainly making us curious to catch this intriguing thriller in theatres, this week.

