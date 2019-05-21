Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted is all set to hit the screens this Friday. After a dud like Namaste England, the actor will be looking to revamp his position at the box office with this thriller. Coming from the director of Aamir and Raid, everyone is quite interested in the movie, especially after the intriguing trailer and a good music. But right before it arrives on the big screen, some Bollywood celebrities have already watched this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial and their first reactions are worth mentioning.

The team of India’s Most Wanted held a special screening yesterday in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and others.

Impressed by the movie, Anupam Kher mentioned Arjun Kapoor as ‘star performer’ and praised the overall content. He tweeted, “Just watched #IndiasMostWanted. Loved the film

based on true events. Everybody is excellent. Happy that theatre actors are

getting such meaty roles. And @arjunk26 is the star

performer. He is restrained, held back and greatly affective”.

Anil Kapoor too, congratulated the team of India’s Most Wanted. He wrote, ” Just watched #IndiasMostWanted and I am so proud of you @arjunk26 for doing full justice to the story! Good film & a very

good performance! Congratulations to the whole team! @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregamaglobal #IMW”.

Here are few other reactions from the industry:

#IndiasMostWanted keeps u on the edge of ur seat while making u feel so proud of our unsung heroes! Pacy, taut, engaging! Hope @arjunk26 becomes one of India’s most wanted after this performance cos he’s so damn good & sincere! Kudos to @rajkumar_rkg , the entire cast & crew🙌🏼 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 21, 2019

Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 20, 2019

Watched #IndiasMostWanted !! What a smart , taut thriller !! What an incredible mission it was !! Don’t miss it !!! @arjunk26 @rajkumar_rkg you guys have nailed it!! 👊👏🏻💪 — Amar Butala (@amarbutala) May 17, 2019

True stories are always so heartening to watch

Good luck @rajkumar_rkg sir, @arjunk26 and the entire team of #IndiasMostWanted for a successful release ahead ! ❤️🤗 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 20, 2019

India ‘s most wanted is a very engaging film about the incident and the heroic we must discover and respect.full marks to the team @rajkumar_rkg and @arjunk26 for putting it all together with loads of conviction.👍👍👏👏👏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 21, 2019

What an #Osama of a film! Saw #IndiasMostWanted – suspenseful, engaging, pacy.

Keeps you on the edge for two hours without the bog-standard hysteria or hyperbole.

All my best @rajkumar_rkg and bravo @arjunk26 for a mature, underplayed and effective perf. — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 21, 2019

Well, all these reaction are certainly making us curious to catch this intriguing thriller in theatres, this week.

