From Salman Khan To Shah Rukh Khan; Box Office Business Of The First & Latest Film Of 5 Major Stars

Bollywood industry produces hundreds of films every year and provides a career to thousands of people. There are so many actors, directors, producers, technicians and others working tirelessly to make the box office grow but it’s a fact that the industry mostly runs on the shoulders of major Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan & more.

These stars also had their own interesting journey in Bollywood.

The topmost of them started back in the ’90s or even before. Back in that time, there was no 100 crores club, ticket rates were unbelievably low and the benchmark was Sholay‘s lifetime business (15 crores). No kidding!

Starting from there, these stars have spent almost 3 decades in Bollywood and have raised the standards and reach of our films. In this article, we’ll discuss the business of the first and latest film of considerably the major 5 Bollywood stars.

1. Salman Khan

First Film: Maine Pyaar Kia

Biz: 14.5 crores

Latest Film: Race 3

Biz: 169 crores

2. Aamir Khan

First Film: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Biz: 5.5 crores

Latest Film: Thugs Of Hindostan

Biz: 145.29 crores

3. Akshay Kumar

First Film: Saugandh

Biz: 2 crores

Latest Film: Kesari

Biz: 153 crores

4. Ajay Devgn

First Film: Phool Aur Kaante

Biz: 7 crores

Latest Film: De De Pyaar De

Biz: 44.73 crores*

5. Shah Rukh Khan

First Film: Deewana

Biz: 8 crores

Latest Film: Zero

Biz: 97.50 crores

Who is your favourite star among the Top 5 and which film of his career is your most favourite?

