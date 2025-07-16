The excitement for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is rising, and fans are already eager to know which celebrities will enter the house this time. Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is expected to premiere later in August, and social media is buzzing with speculation about the contestants.

Among the many names doing the rounds, popular television actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar—who won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Kundali Bhagya—have now joined the list of celebrities who have reportedly been approached for the show.

Kundali Bhagya Pair in Talks?

According to updates shared by the Instagram page Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, the makers are in talks with both Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar for the show. The post claimed that both stars are currently considering the offer and have yet to confirm their participation. However, it’s being said that the makers are very keen to bring this popular on-screen pair to the Bigg Boss house and have even offered them a huge amount.

If both actors accept the deal, this will be the first time fans will get to see them together in a reality show. Their pairing is likely to add a lot of emotional value and drama to the season, making it even more entertaining.

What’s New in Bigg Boss 19?

Apart from Shraddha and Dheeraj, several other names are rumored to be part of this season. These include singer-actor Sreerama Chandra, who had earlier participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, and digital creator Dhanashree Verma, among others. Other names floating around are Karan Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Daisy Shah, Bhavika Sharma, Lakshay Chaudhary, Khushi Dubey and Madalsa Sharma, among others.

This season of Bigg Boss is also said to bring a new twist with the entry of a non-human contestant. An AI-powered humanoid doll named Habubu from the UAE is reportedly joining the house. This robot can communicate in seven different languages and will be the first artificial intelligence character ever featured in the Indian version of the show.

With an exciting lineup and fresh elements like AI, Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about seasons yet.

