Prabhas In This New Saaho Poster Is Giving A Tough Competition To Ranveer Singh!

Saaho Poster: The makers of ‘Saaho’ dropped the new poster from the action-thriller and Prabhas looks uber cool and fierce in the new poster that has made the fans go swooning over the star’s look.

Earlier yesterday, Prabhas took to his social media and shared the news of #SaahoSurprise stating that something exciting would be coming up which left the fans curious as to what was coming their way.

The poster has Prabhas looking fierce, posing glaring into the eyes straight in a different avatar. The vibes of the poster surely are thrilling and gives a hint of the core element of the most anticipated movie of the year with its action package.

Prabhas took to his social media and shared the poster, “Here it is darlings, for all of you… The new official poster of my next film Saaho. See you in theatres on 15th August! 😎 #15AugWithSaaho

@officialsaahomovie @sujeethsign@shraddhakapoor@uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official”

As soon as the poster was shared by the pan India star, the fans could not contain their excitement with the look of their star and the comments section were flooded with love and appreciation.

When the actor yesterday shared the news with fans that a #SaahoSurprise was on its way immediately the comments section was flooded with their guesses of the kind of content which would be released.

Earlier, the series Shades of Saaho created a huge stir and garnered wide appreciation from all across the quarters for the high octane stunts shown in the previous videos. The first video was released by the makers on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously.

It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

‘Saaho’ is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!