Salman Khan FINALLY Reacts On Vivek Oberoi’s Disrespectful Meme On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Yesterday, actor Vivek Oberoi shared a tweet on his official handle and because of that, he has been in the headlines. He shared a meme on his ex-flame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in it, and it didn’t go well the netizens. Soon after his tweet, he started getting a lot of backlash and even Sonam Kapoor called it as ‘classless and disgusting’.

Today, Vivek, who is gearing up for PM Narendra Modi’s release, tweeted again and apologised for his tweet. He wrote, “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever.” He further also wrote, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted.”

Now, Salman Khan has finally reacted to this whole controversy and it’s savage! The Dabangg actor is currently on a promotional spree, was asked about the meme. He replied, “Main dhyan hi nahi deta. Pehle jaisa tweet hi nahi karta, toh memes kya dekhunga. Main kaam karoon ya comments dekhoon. Main bilkul dhyan nahi deta.”

Well, that’s Salman for you!

Yesterday, Vivek spoke to ANI and gave the clarification. He said, “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

