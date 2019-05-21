Salman Khan On Bharat: “Don’t Want A National Award, Just Want Rewards”

In the past, we have known Salman Khan to be uber-confident about his films, and many-a-times he has labelled his films as critic-proof. Coming up soon with Bharat, Salman Khan and team are on a promotional spree.

Recently, there was this ‘National Award’ talk the other day when Salman said Katrina deserves one for Bharat.

Now, in a conversation reported in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan was asked about whether he should get a National Award, he said, “I don’t want a National Award or any other award. I just want rewards. I get my National Award when people go to the theatres to watch my films. There’s a no bigger reward than the entire nation watching my film.”

Previously Katrina Kaif also commented on Salman’s recommendation of National Award for her, she had said “I think everyone associated with the film always feels the love and passion for what you do because it has been a long journey. It has been a journey where we all tried to put our heart and soul into it. And I think Salman has seen every step of the way how hard we worked on this, me and Ali trying to create the character and get this character right for me and for the film.”

For his role in the film, Salman Khan will undergo multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades – from 1960 till current times. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi among others.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

