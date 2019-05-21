Done With John Wick 3? Keanu Reeves To Return With Part 4 In May 2021

Neo-noir action thriller film John Wick 4 is scheduled for a 2021 release. We recently saw Keanu Reeves impressing everyone in John Wick 3. Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has scheduled John Wick 4 for May 21, 2021, reports variety.com.

The studio made the announcement via a message to fans: “You have served. You will be of service. ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ is coming – May 21, 2021.”

Chapter 3 – Parabellum starring Keanu Reeves, bowed with $35 million from 66 international markets. The movie sees Reeves return as a former hitman on the run from assassins.

Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the movie, which also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

In the movie, Reeves’ character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, Wick is ex-communicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

“John Wick 4” is the second title to land on May 21, 2021. It joins “DC Super-Pets” on the date.

