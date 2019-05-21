’83: Deepika Padukone To Join Ranveer Singh In London For Her Portrayal As Kapil Dev’s Wife?

Since morning, the news of Deepika Padukone joining Ranveer Singh in London for a summer getaway is doing the rounds. While Ranveer will be working on an important schedule at the renowned Lords Stadium, we wonder if DP is making it there for her portrayal as Kapil Dev’s wife which makes a pivotal scene in the movie!

Recently, it was being reported that DP has given her nod and will be seen in a very important scene which revolves around Kapil Dev’s wife leaving the stadium in disappointment as India kept losing wickets. “Kapil’s wife Romi had left the stadium after India started losing the wickets. But when she heard that they are on the verge of winning the World Cup, she came back to the stadium. That part is extremely dramatic. Also, the film will delve into the relationship between the husband and wife, their love story,” a report by Pinkvilla has previously stated.

Now, it all makes sense as the sequence Ranveer will be working on will be a crucial one (possibly the climax) and weirdly at the stadium where DP’s sequence was supposed to take place? And then she’s travelling there. Quite a coincidence!

Only time will tell whether it was just a vacation or there was more in the cards but for now, all we can do is hope for multiple reasons behind this trip!

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film ’83 would be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The movie is set for 10th April 2020 release.

