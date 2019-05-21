De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 4: It Holds Well On Monday!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 4: For the film, to be successful at the Box Office, it was required that Monday collections are in 6-7 crores range. This is exactly what happened as 6.19 crores came in. This is good when compared to Friday numbers of around 9 crores and now it has to be seen how the sustenance continues for the rest of the week.

The film has collected 44.73 crores so far and with similar trending, 50 crores would be crossed today. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer is heading for a first week in the vicinity of 58 crores and post that it would be the hold over the second weekend that would decide its journey towards the 100 Crore Club.

Though the promo of this Luv Ranjan and Akiv Ali film have an impression of an out and out romcom, it actually turned out to be much more than that with a good dose of emotions and drama integrated as well. Moreover, the core theme of the film was a bit bold with some unconventional and unorthodox points been made as well, which was a risky move. Still, the film is finding favour amongst its target audience, youth, and it is footfalls there that would decide its eventual run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

