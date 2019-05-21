Trouble In Imran Khan-Avantika Malik’s Paradise; To End Their 8-Year-Old Marriage?

Delhi Belly actor Imran Khan who also happens to be the nephew of Aamir Khan is ending his 8-year marriage with Avantika Malik. Going by the reports, the couple has already started living separately.

Avantika has already left Imran’s house in Pali Hill, Bandra, and is living with her family. Imran and Avantika have a daughter together who is four years old and is living with her mother after the separation. Though there are no legal proceedings that are filed yet they have parted their ways.

Meanwhile, Avantika’s Instagram has no latest picture of the couple, she either post quotes or pictures of her daughter. And that’s how everyone around speculating about their marriage. Imran was last seen in Katti-Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Both Imran & Avantika have refused to comment on this. Only time will tell if they want to stay in this marriage or not but for now, all we can hope is that they sort-out things and move in together.

