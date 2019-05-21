Vijay Deverakonda’s Hero To Feature A Bike Stunt Scene Costing 8 Crores?

Vijay Deverakonda is highly recognized for his work in Telugu movie industry. He also became the hot topic amongst Bollywood movie buffs, soon after the trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Vijay’s Arjun Reddy. After wrapping the shoot of Dear Comrade, the 30-year-old actor to start the work on upcoming Hero and it is learnt that a hefty sum of amount will be spent on a bike race scene.

Directed by Anand Annamalai and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the shoot of Hero was kick-started on Sunday. The report in IB Times suggests that the makers to spend a huge amount of 8 crores bike stunt sequence, which will be one of the highlighting points of the movie. Vijay will join the shoot from May 22.

Apparently, Vijay has charged an amount of 10 crores for Dear Comrade and the budget of a racing scene almost levelling his remuneration, has left the fans and movie buffs awestruck.

Telugu cinemas most rapidly rising star Vijay Deverakonda is ready with his next release titled “Dear Comrade“, which will be his biggest release to date in four languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is said to have a deep-rooted connection to the politics of violence and it’s interesting how Vijay fuses vigorous violence with unbridled passion all within a few seconds of the teaser’s playing time.

