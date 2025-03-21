After Bollywood hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has now decided to conquer South cinema. She was recently seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. The mom-to-be is now making noise over her remuneration for Yash’s Toxic, which has helped her join the leagues of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Scroll below for all the details!

Kiara Advani salary for Toxic

As per multiple online reports, Kiara Advani is taking home a whopping fee of 15 crores for her role in Toxic. Yash’s leading heroine is enjoying a 114% hike in her salary. She was paid around 5-7 crores for her role in Game Changer. Even if one considers the upper amount, there’s more than a 2X surge in her fees, which is humungous!

Kiara Advani is now one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She’s joined the leagues of Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, all of whom reportedly charge starting 12 crore+ for a film.

Who is the highest paid Indian actress?

For the longest time, Deepika Padukone remained the highest-paid Indian actress in Bollywood. For her last film with Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD, she reportedly received a remuneration of around 20 crores. But Priyanka Chopra has now surpassed her with her massive fee of 30 crores for SSMB29 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Babu.

In comparison, Kiara Advani still has a considerable way to go to make it to the top! But she’s definitely on the right path.

More about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and Kiara Advani, the cast also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

