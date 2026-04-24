Yash’s highly anticipated film, Toxic, is already generating massive buzz. A special preview was unveiled at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, following which Yash shared what really sets the film apart. He opened up about working with Geetu Mohandas and why the project feels different from typical action films.

In an industry where large-scale action films have historically been helmed by male directors, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is helmed by a female filmmaker, Geetu Mohandas. Yash highlighted how this film breaks stereotypes in cinema. He described the experience as “refreshing,” adding that Geetu Mohandas brings a different perspective to the genre.

Yash Praises Geetu Mohandas’ Vision

Speaking about the experience, Yash shared, “That’s the most exciting part. When you say action films, it’s generally been restricted to male directors in India. A large-scale gangster film with a female gaze is something very new and refreshing.”

He went on to emphasize Mohandas’ clarity and creative conviction, adding that her perspective brought a unique emotional depth to the narrative. “Her thoughts are very clear, and she has a strong conviction in whatever she does. She’s a fabulous writer—I could learn so much.”

Reflecting on the nuances she brings to storytelling, Yash noted how her lens reshaped his understanding of emotional and sensual storytelling. “The desired quotient of certain emotions—romance or sensuality—how a woman can present it is entirely different. That’s something I’ve realized in this journey.”

Strong Cast & Release Date

Apart from Yash, the film features a powerful cast of female characters, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, who play pivotal roles—making it even more intriguing to see how these narratives unfold within a genre traditionally dominated by male perspectives.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated to hit screens on 4th June 2026, setting the stage for a bold, genre-defying cinematic experience.

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