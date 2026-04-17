Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is one of the highly anticipated Indian releases of 2026. Since the film marks the Rocking Star’s return after KGF Chapter 2, the buzz is high among movie buffs. Also, the biggie has grabbed attention with its bold promos. Initially, it was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar 2 but was postponed to June, which turned out to be a wise move by the makers. As of now, the film is arriving solo and is expected to clock a solid start at the Indian box office.

Toxic is enjoying a good buzz

The upcoming period gangster film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 4. The biggest selling point of the biggie is Yash, who has established himself as a pan-India superstar after KGF Chapter 2. While the trailer is yet to be released, initial promos suggest it will cater to both mass and class audiences, thereby increasing its box office potential.

Toxic is having a good buzz in the southern market, especially Karnataka and Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Even in the Hindi market, it has generated good awareness around itself. On the whole, the film is likely to open big at the Indian box office and enter the top 3 Indian openers of 2026.

All set to enter the top 3 Indian openers of 2026

To enter the top 3 Indian openers of the year at the Indian box office, Toxic must beat the day 1 collection of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which is 41.6 crore net. The Yash starrer is expected to open beyond 50 crore net, so the place in the top 3 looks confirmed. It’ll be interesting to see if the film overtake The RajaSaab’s 62.9 crore net to claim the second spot. Interestingly, it would be the second A-rated film to crack the top 3 openers, after Dhurandhar 2.

Take a look at the top 3 Indian openers of 2026 (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore The RajaSaab – 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crore

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