Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 has officially completed 30 days in theatres today. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel is inches away from the 1150 crore milestone. It stayed behind the OG Dhurandhar on the fifth Friday. Scroll below for the day 30 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 30 Early Estimates

What a glorious month-long Dhurandhar: The Revenge has registered at the box office. It is now facing competition from Bhooth Bangla, but there’s ample space for coexistence since the two genres are different. According to early trends, around 3-3.5 crore net were added to the kitty across all languages in India.

The total box office collection lands around 1141.30-1141.80 crore net. Another 9 crore in the kitty, and Dhurandhar 2 will become the first Bollywood film to clock the 1150 crore milestone in India. It is also chasing the domestic lifetime of Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore), and the fifth weekend should help it get closer to the target.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 57.3 crore

Day 30: 3-3.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 1141.30-1141.80 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar Box Office

On its fifth Friday, the OG Dhurandhar had brought in 9.70 crore net. In comparison, The Revenge has collected 1/3rd the moolah. But the pace is great, considering the competition from Bhooth Bangla and the massive footfalls it has already registered over the past four weeks.

Ranveer Singh‘s OG film had recorded history with the highest fifth weekend collection of 35.8 crores in Hindi cinema. But the sequel will stay considerably behind that mark.

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