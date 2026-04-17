Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is maintaining a strong hold at the box office. It is now facing fresh competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla. Considering the declining pace, is beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal impossible now? Scroll below for the day 29 worldwide update!

Dhurandhar 2 falls below the 1 crore mark overseas?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned 75 lakh on day 29 of its overseas run. This is the first time Sanjay Dutt co-starrer has dropped below the 1 crore mark since its big release on March 19, 2026. It is battling multiple Indian competitors, including Love Insurance Kompany, Vaazha 2, and Dacoit. Starting today, even Bhooth Bangla will join the box office battle.

The cumulative total at the overseas box office stands at 418.25 crore gross after 29 days. The fifth weekend is around the corner, and Ranveer Singh’s film is expected to cross the 425 crore mark. But it remains to be seen how, and whether, the arrival of Bhooth Bangla impacts it.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has amassed 1761.25 crore gross. This includes 1138.30 crore net, which is about 1343 crore gross from the domestic circuits. Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release is now eyeing the global lifetime of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which earned 1800 crore and became the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film ever.

But the real question is whether Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster will be able to beat Dangal (2059.04 crore). It is still 297.79 crore away from the Aamir Khan starrer, and the gap is widening with each passing day. Dhurandhar 2 will likely conclude its run as the 2nd highest Bollywood grosser in history.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 29 Summary

India net: 1138.30 crore*

India gross: 1343 crore

Overseas gross: 418.25 crore*

Worldwide gross: 1761.25 crore

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): With 246% Jump, Akshay Kumar Starrer Registers 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News