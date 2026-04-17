Priyadarshan’s directorial Bhooth Bangla is currently the talk of the town. The fantasy horror-comedy has created the expected hype, registering an impressive advance booking for day 1. It has also entered Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID pre-sales, surpassing Jolly LLB 3 and many others. Scroll below for the box office update!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla recorded advance booking worth 3.32 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 in India. As early reviews came in, the positive word of mouth played its magic, leading to a 246% jump in the final 24 hours.

Around 1.29 lakh tickets were booked across the nation. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s co-starrer has been allotted a total of 12.7K shows, giving it an edge over Dhurandhar 2. Maharashtra surpassed Delhi to become the best-performing market with pre-sales of 72.84 lakh. The other key-performing circuits were Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

Bhooth Bangla vs Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID pre-sales

There is no significant competition at the box office, apart from Dhurandhar 2. There’s ample space for coexistence, and so far, Priyadarshan’s film is living up upto expectations. The fantasy horror-comedy has surpassed Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan to score Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest advance booking at the post-COVID box office. It pushed Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crore) out of the top 10.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s top 10 advance bookings for the opening day at the post-COVID box office (gross excluding blocked seats):

Housefull 5: 8.02 crore Sooryavanshi: 5.35 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 4.85 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 4.68 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore OMG 2: 3.50 crore Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 3.19 crore Ram Setu: 2.32 crore Raksha Bandhan: 1.93 crore

Where does it stand among 2026 Bollywood releases?

Bhooth Bangla also registered 3rd highest advance booking for a Bollywood film in 2026. It was predicted to surpass Mardaani 3, but Wamiqa Gabbi co-starrer also left behind Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2: 53 crore Border 2: 12.5 crore Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore O’Romeo: 3.07 crore Mardaani 3: 1.16 crore

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