After a decent opening week, Housefull 5 desperately needed a good second weekend to maintain the momentum, and guess what? The comedy magnum opus has done well so far. In the absence of major Hindi releases, the film picked up well on its second Saturday, thus sending a clear message that it still can secure a successful verdict at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

Doing well during the second weekend

In the opening week, the comedy thriller earned a decent sum of 133.58 crores in India. Though this is a solid number in isolation, it’s a bit underwhelming considering the mammoth expectations from the film. Considering negative reviews, all eyes were set on how it maintains its hold during the second week after the buzz around the film settles down. Thankfully, it managed a decent hold by scoring 6.60 crores.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

As per the latest update, Housefull 5 displayed a good jump on the second Saturday, day 9, and earned 10.21 crores. Compared to yesterday’s 6.60 crores, it’s a growth of 54.69%. Overall, the magnum opus has earned 150.39 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 177.46 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 24.35 crores

Day 2 – 32.38 crores

Day 3 – 35.10 crores

Day 4 – 13.15 crores

Day 5 – 11.70 crores

Day 6 – 9.40 crores

Day 7 – 7.50 crores

Day 8 – 6.60 crores

Day 9 – 10.21 crores

Total – 150.39 crores

Housefull 5 becomes Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grosser!

With 150.39 crores in the kitty, Housefull 5 has now surpassed the lifetime collection of OMG 2 (150 crores), becoming Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Today, it will cross Kesari (153 crores) to grab the 6th spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores Housefull 5 – 150.39 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

