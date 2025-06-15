Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is grabbing all the limelight, as its much-awaited trailer was unveiled yesterday. While the project has been shot on a grand scale, it is mainly making headlines due to the special cameos of big stars. It is said to be one of the most expensive Telugu movies in recent times, which puts it under a lot of pressure to deliver big at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Makers are banking on cameos to gain momentum

The upcoming Telugu fantasy film is scheduled to release on June 27. When the announcement was made in 2023, the film made headlines due to its concept and scale. Later, it was learned that stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal are making cameo appearances. This news about cameo appearances helped it create decent buzz on the ground.

The way cameos are being promoted, it’s clear that the makers are banking on Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal’s appearances to gain momentum. However, that won’t be enough, as Kannappa really needs strong content to emerge as a successful affair. The magnum opus is under big pressure to recover the heavy cost through domestic earnings to enter the safe zone.

Kannappa must earn big at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone

While the number isn’t officially disclosed, reports suggest Kannappa is mounted on a colossal budget of 200 crores. Against such a hefty price, the film must earn 200 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. After the 200 crore mark, it will start the journey towards the success tag.

The film must register a big start to make 200 crores in the long run. Let’s see how things unfold on June 27.

More about the film

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, and others in key roles. The film was written by Vishnu Manchu and produced by Mohan Babu. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

