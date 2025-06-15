Thug Life has failed to impress the audience and has faced complete rejection. Being one of the biggest Tamil films in recent times, it was expected to be a landmark film, but unfortunately, it has grabbed all the attention due to negative reasons. It minted underwhelming numbers on the opening day and eventually crashed at the Indian box office. As a result, it has emerged as a massive disaster. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Turns out to be a major disappointment

Both legends, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, coming together was considered to be no less than an event for Kollywood, but unfortunately, the actual outcome has left everyone in big shock. In the 8-day extended opening week, the film made a dismal 44 crores, and in the second week, it has almost lost its steam.

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

On the second Friday, Thug Life dropped up to 75 lakh. With poor word-of-mouth, there wasn’t a chance of bouncing back, and that’s what really happened. As per Sacnilk, the magnum opus displayed a slight jump and raked in 93 lakh on the second Saturday, day 9. Overall, it has earned 45.68 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection is 53.90 crores.

Today, it is expected to earn 90-95 lakh or reach the 1 crore mark. Tomorrow onwards, it is expected to nosedive and wrap up its lifetime run by just missing the 50 crore mark.

Faces a deficit of over 150 crores

Reportedly, Thug Life was mounted on a budget of 200 crores. Against this massive amount, the film has earned just 45.68 crore net. So, it is yet to recover a staggering 154.32 crores to enter the safe zone. Since the recovery will be missed by a huge margin, the film has already emerged as a disaster. However, it has avoided an embarrassment by not being Kamal Haasan‘s biggest disaster.

Indian 2 is Kamal Haasan’s biggest disaster!

For those who don’t know, Indian 2 is Kamal Haasan’s biggest disaster, facing a bigger deficit than his latest release. Made on a reported budget of 250 crores, Indian 2 earned just 83 crore net in India. If calculated, it faced a deficit of 167 crores, higher than that of Mani Ratnam’s directorial.

