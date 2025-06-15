The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam crime-thriller Narivetta has been witnessing a solid run at the box office. However, it is yet to achieve the hit verdict. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 23rd day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned around 15 lakhs. This was an impressive growth of around 50% since the movie amassed 20 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 17.9 crore. The film is currently the 7th highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and is eyeing the lifetime collection of Basil Joseph’s Maranamass to emerge as the 6th highest grossing Mollywood film of 2025.

Narivetta To Miss Out On The Hit Tag?

It can be a slippery slope ahead for the Tovino Thomas starrer. The film has to earn at least 20 crores at the Indian box office to attain the hit tag. While, chances look bleak because of the day-wise collections reducing drastically now but it also depends on the collections which come in on Monday (June 16) to witness any surge in the box office performance. If the collections showcase a drastic upward graph in the coming days, tables might turn for Narivetta and it might wrap up its theatrical run with a hit verdict.

Take a look at the Narivetta box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 9.90 crores

Week 2: 5.19 crores

Week 3: 2.56 crores

Day 23: 15 lakhs

Total: 17.90 crores

Narivetta’s Stellar Returns

The Tovino Thomas starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 17.9 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 7.9 crores. This results in the ROI percentage to be around 79%.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 17.90 crores

India gross collection: 21.12 crores

ROI: 79%

Overseas collection: 10.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 31.27 crores

Verdict: Plus

