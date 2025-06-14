Amidst Tamil films getting good responses in the theaters and churning out good numbers at the box office, another action film has arrived and impressed the audiences on day 1. Starring Shanmuga Pandian and Yamini Chander, Padai Thalaivan has opened well at the box office.

Budget & Recovery

The film is mounted on a reported budget of 5 – 6 crore, and on the opening day itself, it has managed to recover 25.8% of its reported budget. If the film grows over the weekend owing to strong word-of-mouth, it might follow the success path really quickly!

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, June 13, Padai Thalaivan earned 1.29 crore at the box office. The film has opened better than many Tamil films, including Kudumbasthan, Ace, and others. It would be interesting to see how the film fares over the weekend.

How Much Does Padai Thalaivan Need To Become A Hit?

Padai Thalaivan needs to earn 10 – 12 crore at the box office to earn a superhit tag for itself. This would be easily possible if the film managed to recover its entire budget over the first weekend. The film would then enter the profit-making zone in its first week, aiming for a budget recovery by the end of the second weekend!

Helmed by U Anbu, the official synopsis of the film says, “In a quiet village, Velu and his father live with their elephant Maniyan. When a priest’s group takes Maniyan away, a heartbroken Velu sets out to rescue his cherished companion.” The action film stars Shanmuga Pandian, Yamini Chander, Kasthuri Raja, Munishkanth, MS Bhaskar, Karudan Ram, Rishi Rithvik, A Venkatesh, Yugi Sethu, Sreejith Ravi, Aruldoss and others.

